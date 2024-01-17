EA Sports FC 24 back at No.1 | UK Boxed Charts
Mortal Kombat 1 jumps back into the Top Ten due to retailer discounts
EA Sports FC 24 is back at the top of the UK physical charts, pushing Hogwarts Legacy to second place.
GfK's report showed the former FIFA title saw a 42% increase in sales mostly on PS4 and PS5 due to price promotions.
Mortal Kombat 1 skyrocketed back into the charts at No.3 due to retailer discounts on PS5, followed by Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate No.4 with a slight decrease in sales by 27%.
Super Mario Bros Wonder fell two places from last week to No.5 with a 36% drop in sales. It Takes Two finished out the Top Ten, having jumped from No.21 following a 52% sales increase as a result of ongoing price promotions on PS4.
Elsewhere, there were a few re-entries this week, including The Sims 4: Horse Ranch at No.19 with a 113% rise in sales, followed by Mass Effect: Legendary Edition at No.21 and Red Dead Redemption 2 at No.22.
Other titles that re-entered the charts included FIFA 22, Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Red Dead Redemption, and Jurassic World: Evolution 2.
Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending January 13, 2024:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Title
|1
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|1
|2
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Re-entry
|3
|Mortal Kombat 1
|4
|4
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|3
|5
|Super Mario Bros Wonder
|6
|6
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|5
|7
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|8
|8
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|7
|9
|Spider-Man 2
|21
|10
|It Takes Two