EA Sports FC 24 back at No.1 | UK Boxed Charts

EA Sports FC 24 is back at the top of the UK physical charts, pushing Hogwarts Legacy to second place.

GfK's report showed the former FIFA title saw a 42% increase in sales mostly on PS4 and PS5 due to price promotions.

Mortal Kombat 1 skyrocketed back into the charts at No.3 due to retailer discounts on PS5, followed by Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate No.4 with a slight decrease in sales by 27%.

Super Mario Bros Wonder fell two places from last week to No.5 with a 36% drop in sales. It Takes Two finished out the Top Ten, having jumped from No.21 following a 52% sales increase as a result of ongoing price promotions on PS4.

Elsewhere, there were a few re-entries this week, including The Sims 4: Horse Ranch at No.19 with a 113% rise in sales, followed by Mass Effect: Legendary Edition at No.21 and Red Dead Redemption 2 at No.22.

Other titles that re-entered the charts included FIFA 22, Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Red Dead Redemption, and Jurassic World: Evolution 2.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending January 13, 2024: