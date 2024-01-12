Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince at No.1 | Japan Monthly Charts

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince topped the Japan charts in its debut month.

Square Enix's newly released title moved 510,477 units following its launch on December 1, according to the latest data from Famitsu.

The second best-selling title in December was Super Mario Bros Wonder with 460,684 units sold, followed by November's biggest seller Momotaro Dentetsu World with 382,671 copies.

Meanwhile, Pikmin 4 made its way back into the Top Five from its spot at No.10 in November, having sold 153,710 boxed copies.

There were three new entries in the Japan charts in December, including the enhanced version of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake at No.22 with 27,645 units sold and SpyxAnya: Operation Memories at No.26 with 25,112 copies.

Baldur's Gate 3 also entered the Japan charts for the first time at No.24, having released on December 21 with 25,916 copies sold by the end of the month.

Regarding hardware sales, Switch was the highest-selling console across its three versions, having sold 435,340 – the majority of which being the OLED version.

PS5 was at No.2 with 177,864 units sold, followed by Xbox Series S and X at 7,336 units.

Looking at physical game units sold during the period, Nintendo saw a 39.9% share of the market followed by Square Enix at 16.1% and Konami at 12%.

Here are Japan's Top Ten best-selling physical games from November 27 to December 31, 2023, courtesy of Famitsu:

Rank Title Publisher 1 Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince [NEW] Square Enix 2 Super Mario Bros Wonder Nintendo 3 Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope Konami 4 Pikmin 4 Nintendo 5 Super Mario RPG Nintendo 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 7 WarioWare: Movie It! Nintendo 8 Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) Microsoft Japan 9 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo 10 Pocket Monster Scarlet/Violet Nintendo