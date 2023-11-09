Download the free GamesIndustry.biz UK Salary Survey summary here

UK games companies can now download the free Salary Survey summary.

The summary report follows a project conducted between XpertHR and GamesIndustry.biz, which features UK pay data from over 3,000 employees. You can download the report here.

This one page report is available for free to everyone. Those who participate data into the project can get a far bigger and deeper report. Meanwhile, games companies can get access to the entire database (including salary information from other industries) for a fee. For more details, contact Rachel Sunderland.

The Salary Survey project was announced earlier this year with the first data revealed at the GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit, which took place in London in September. GamesIndustry.biz will be revealing selected pieces of insight from the reports over the coming weeks.