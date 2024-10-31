Red Barrels partners with Lionsgate Studios for movie adaptation of horror series Outlast

Outlast is the latest video game franchise to have secured a movie adaptation.

Developer Red Barrels has signed a deal with Lionsgate Studios, confirming that It and Strange Darling producer Roy Lee will lead the production.

JT Petty - who has been "deeply involved" in the games' narratives - will be working on the screenplay.

The Outlast series made its debut in 2012 with a narrative-driven survival horror game of the same name. Since then, Red Barrels has released a prequel, sequel, and a spin-off multiplayer horror game, The Outlast Trials, which came out of early access earlier this year.

"As die-hard fans of horror across every medium, at Red Barrels we are great admirers of Roy Lee's and Lionsgate's work. Horror movies old and new have had an undeniable impact on our franchise over the years, and to now have the opportunity to work on an Outlast film with true horror legends is a dream, or should I say, nightmare, come true," said Red Barrels co-founder and creative director, David Chateauneuf.