Skip to main content

Red Barrels partners with Lionsgate Studios for movie adaptation of horror series Outlast

It and Strange Darling producer Roy Lee will lead the production

A man with night vision goggles looks up and punches the air
Image credit: Red Barrels
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Outlast is the latest video game franchise to have secured a movie adaptation.

Developer Red Barrels has signed a deal with Lionsgate Studios, confirming that It and Strange Darling producer Roy Lee will lead the production.

JT Petty - who has been "deeply involved" in the games' narratives - will be working on the screenplay.

The Outlast series made its debut in 2012 with a narrative-driven survival horror game of the same name. Since then, Red Barrels has released a prequel, sequel, and a spin-off multiplayer horror game, The Outlast Trials, which came out of early access earlier this year.

"As die-hard fans of horror across every medium, at Red Barrels we are great admirers of Roy Lee's and Lionsgate's work. Horror movies old and new have had an undeniable impact on our franchise over the years, and to now have the opportunity to work on an Outlast film with true horror legends is a dream, or should I say, nightmare, come true," said Red Barrels co-founder and creative director, David Chateauneuf.

Read this next

Vikki Blake avatar
Vikki Blake: When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.
Related topics
Film & Television Lionsgate Red Barrels Studio Video Game Adaptation