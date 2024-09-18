Winners of the UK Best Places To Work Awards 2024 revealed
Green Man Gaming's Ilona Popczyk wins inaugural HR Hero award
The eighth GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards for the UK took place today at the Royal Institution in London, as part of our HR Summit.
The event crowned 26 game companies for their excellence in supporting their staff, based on a two survey system, one for the employer to fill in (worth 20% of the score) and the other for employees (80% of the score).
The winners are divided into three categories – large, mid-sized, and small companies – and you can find the list below. Congratulations to all the winning firms!
Alongside these Best Places badges, we revealed the winners of six special awards designed to highlight excellent work from companies in specific areas such as combating climate change, supporting charities, ensuring a healthy workforce, encouraging diversity, and working with educators.
We also have an award to highlight the UK games industry's HR Hero, which replaces our previous 'Best Boss' award – it went to Green Man Gaming's human resources director and data protection officer Ilona Popczyk.
The event also hosted the G Into Gaming Award once again, which is handed to someone who has been championing women in the industry – this year it was won by Harinder Sangha of Maverick Games.
The UK Best Places To Work project is sponsored by Amiqus, Games London, Lighthouse Games, and Playground Games. You can read more details about how the awards are judged here.
Here's the full list of winners:
LARGE COMPANY WINNERS (Sponsored by Lighthouse Games)
- D3T / Coconut Lizard
- NaturalMotion Games
- Playground Games
- Rare
MID-SIZED COMPANY WINNERS (Sponsored by Playground Games)
- Bulkhead
- CCP
- Electric Square
- Expression Games
- Fuse Games
- Lighthouse Games
- Maverick Games
- Playstack
- Playtonic Games
- Studio Gobo
- Wushu Studios
SMALL COMPANY WINNERS
- Forthstar
- Indigo Pearl
- Mastered
- MLC (Magna Ludum Creatives)
- Mojiworks
- Nosebleed Interactive
- Ripstone
- Snap Finger Click
- Sweet Justice
- Swipe Right PR
- Wardog Studios
SPECIAL AWARDS
G Into Gaming Award
- Harinder Sangha, Maverick Games
Education Award
- Electric Square (Winner)
- King
- NaturalMotion Games
- NDreams
- Sumo Group
Environmental Award (Sponsored by Games London)
- NaturalMotion Games
- Playground Games
- Playstack
- Rare (Winner)
- Rocksteady
Health and Wellbeing Award
- CCP
- Futurlab
- NaturalMotion Games (Winner)
- Playtonic Games
- Wushu Studios
Training and Development Award
- NaturalMotion Games
- Rare
- Rocksteady
- Sumo Group (Winner)
- TT Games
Corporate Social Responsibility Award (presented by SpecialEffect)
- D3T / Coconut Lizard
- King
- NaturalMotion Games
- Playtonic Games
- Rocksteady (Winner)
Diversity Award
- Code Coven
- Maverick Games
- Mojiworks
- Playground Games
- Rare (Winner)
- Rocksteady
HR Hero Award
- Alice Wyman, Rocksteady
- Anita McIntyre, Airship
- Ilona Popczyk, Green Man Gaming (Winner)
- Kate Lindsay, CCP
- Lauren Griffin, Sports Interactive