Winners of the UK Best Places To Work Awards 2024 revealed

The eighth GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards for the UK took place today at the Royal Institution in London, as part of our HR Summit.

The event crowned 26 game companies for their excellence in supporting their staff, based on a two survey system, one for the employer to fill in (worth 20% of the score) and the other for employees (80% of the score).

The winners are divided into three categories – large, mid-sized, and small companies – and you can find the list below. Congratulations to all the winning firms!

Alongside these Best Places badges, we revealed the winners of six special awards designed to highlight excellent work from companies in specific areas such as combating climate change, supporting charities, ensuring a healthy workforce, encouraging diversity, and working with educators.

We also have an award to highlight the UK games industry's HR Hero, which replaces our previous 'Best Boss' award – it went to Green Man Gaming's human resources director and data protection officer Ilona Popczyk.

The event also hosted the G Into Gaming Award once again, which is handed to someone who has been championing women in the industry – this year it was won by Harinder Sangha of Maverick Games.

The UK Best Places To Work project is sponsored by Amiqus, Games London, Lighthouse Games, and Playground Games. You can read more details about how the awards are judged here.

Here's the full list of winners:

LARGE COMPANY WINNERS (Sponsored by Lighthouse Games)

D3T / Coconut Lizard

NaturalMotion Games

Playground Games

Rare

MID-SIZED COMPANY WINNERS (Sponsored by Playground Games)

Bulkhead

CCP

Electric Square

Expression Games

Fuse Games

Lighthouse Games

Maverick Games

Playstack

Playtonic Games

Studio Gobo

Wushu Studios

SMALL COMPANY WINNERS

Forthstar

Indigo Pearl

Mastered

MLC (Magna Ludum Creatives)

Mojiworks

Nosebleed Interactive

Ripstone

Snap Finger Click

Sweet Justice

Swipe Right PR

Wardog Studios

SPECIAL AWARDS

G Into Gaming Award

Harinder Sangha, Maverick Games

Education Award

Electric Square (Winner)

King

NaturalMotion Games

NDreams

Sumo Group

Environmental Award (Sponsored by Games London)

NaturalMotion Games

Playground Games

Playstack

Rare (Winner)

Rocksteady

Health and Wellbeing Award

CCP

Futurlab

NaturalMotion Games (Winner)

Playtonic Games

Wushu Studios

Training and Development Award

NaturalMotion Games

Rare

Rocksteady

Sumo Group (Winner)

TT Games

Corporate Social Responsibility Award (presented by SpecialEffect)

D3T / Coconut Lizard

King

NaturalMotion Games

Playtonic Games

Rocksteady (Winner)

Diversity Award

Code Coven

Maverick Games

Mojiworks

Playground Games

Rare (Winner)

Rocksteady

HR Hero Award