ProbablyMonsters lays off "about 50 people" as Battle Barge project cancelled

ProbablyMonsters has laid off "about 50 people."

Senior technical artist Mic Marvin announced the cuts on LinkedIn, confirming they too had been impacted.

Similar statements were made by Battle Barge designer Ed Byrne - who was laid off on the anniversary of losing their job at Bungie - senior environment artist Carol T., 3D character artist Tamara Corbett, and 3D character animator Dalton Downing.

ProbablyMonsters - which owned Concord studio Firewalk prior to Sony's 2023 acquisition - told Game Developer it was undergoing a "realignment to support smaller, more nimble teams and projects. We believe this format better matches the needs of players and the market."

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted as we navigate the new realities of the gaming landscape as an independent company," the company said.

Sony announced yesterday that it was shuttering both Neon Koi and Firewalk Studios.

In an update to Sony employees, Hermen Hulst, CEO, Studio Business Group, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said that after "evaluat[ing] our games portfolio and status of our projects to ensure we are meeting near and long-term business priorities," it was making the "difficult decision" to close Neon Koi and Firewalk Studios.