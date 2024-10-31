CWA criticises Sony for shuttering Firewalk Studios and Neon Koi

The Communication Workers of America (CWA) has criticised Sony for closing Firewalk Studios and Neon Koi.

As Game Developer reported, the CWA claimed the shuttering of both developers showcased that "highly-insulated video game CEOs are creating perilous working conditions for workers by eliminating their job security."

The CWA also suggested that Neon Koi's closure resulted from Sony "furthering their monopoly position in the video game industry."

"Sony's decision to dissolve studios outside their walled-garden of PlayStation exclusive content, rather than making games that have to compete in the highly diverse and competitive mobile game market, should be a cautionary warning sign of Sony's interests in furthering their monopoly position in the video game industry," it said.

"[The] CWA plans to raise the anti-competitive impacts of Sony's increasing monopoly and monopsony power with the appropriate antitrust regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders."

The labour union also reiterated its stance on collective bargaining.

"Collective bargaining not only allows workers a seat at the table to bargain for fair compensation, but also a voice on the job to have a say over how workers will be impacted by job cuts," it said.

Sony announced the shuttering of Firewalk Studios and Neon Koi on October 29.

Sony Studio Business Group CEO Herman Hulst said the decision was made following an evaluation of its "games portfolio and the status of [its] projects to ensure [it is] meeting near and long-term business priorities."