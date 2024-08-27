335,000 attendees visited Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024 reached record numbers last week with 335,000 attendees from over 120 countries, its organisers announced.

Attendance was up 4.6% compared to last year, which saw 320,000 in-person visitors at Cologne's Koelnmesse.

There were 1,463 exhibitors from 64 countries at the German-based event, 71% of those being foreign exhibitors. More than 32,000 trade visitors attended Gamescom, with the largest increases from North America and Japan.

Online viewership reached over 310 million views as of Saturday evening, breaking records for the event. 40 million viewers tuned into Opening Night Live, which exceeded expectations and was double the viewership of last year.

"Gamescom has once again proven its unmatched global reach and significance as the world's leading event for the gaming industry," said Koelnmesse president and CEO Gerald Böse.

"Surpassing last year's figures with record-breaking digital engagement and a rise in on-site visitors, Gamescom, Koelnmesse, and the Game Association unite gaming fans worldwide through their shared passion, driving innovation and partnerships in the gaming industry in a way that no other event has done before.

German Game Association managing director Felix Falk added: "Gamescom 2024 was a resounding success. The surge in international participation across multiple sectors firmly establishes Gamescom as one of the world's most renowned global event brands for years to come.

"This week has once again underscored the tremendous societal, cultural, and technological impact of games, and why countries worldwide are eagerly vying to become the top destination for the games industry."

Devcom 2024 also reported its highest attendance yet, up from 45% last year with over 5,000 participants having moved to the new Koelnmesse Confex conference centre.

Gamescom 2025 is scheduled for August 20 to August 24, 2025.