Leadership changes for Wolverine and Perfect Dark

There have been changes in leadership at two upcoming first-party games – Wolverine at PlayStation and Perfect Dark over at Xbox.

Sony confirmed to Game File that Wolverine's creative director Brian Horton has been replaced by Marcus Smith.

Smith was previously creative director on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Miles Morales, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. He was also game director on the latter.

Game File confirmed that Horton has moved from PlayStation to Xbox, and is now the creative director for The Initiative's Perfect Dark. The firm said Horton will be "bringing his wealth of experience to the upcoming reboot of the classic secret agent series."

Horton had reportedly been off the Wolverine project since the summer, having been attatched to it since 2021.

Meanwhile, Wolverine game director Cameron Christian will be replaced by Mike Daly. Christian will remain at Insomniac "in a different role," according to Game File.

Daly previously worked as game director on Spider-Man 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. He was also lead designer on Miles Morales.

Insomniac's Wolverine was first announced in 2021. Last year, it was one of many games leaked following a breach at Insomniac, including gameplay footage, level designs, its plot and cast.

The Perfect Dark reboot was revealed in 2020, but was in pre-production for three years following management issues and talent turnover according to developers at The Initative.

The title's first gameplay trailer was shown as part of the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this year.