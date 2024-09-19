Skip to main content

The GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work UK Awards 2024 in pictures

Take a look at the winners and highlights from yesterday's ceremony here

News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
The GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work UK Awards were held in London yesterday, hosted at the Royal Institution after our HR Summit.

The awards celebrated the excellence of games companies in how they support their staff and their impact on the industry, particularly through times of uncertainty.

There were 26 winners in the small, mid-sized, and large company categories, including individual awards highlighting work in specific areas including encouraging diversity and combating climate change. There was also a new category, the HR Hero, which replaced our 'Best Boss' award.

You can have a look through some of the photos of the ceremony below, and can read the full list of winners here.

The GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work UK Awards 2024 were sponsored by Amiqus, Games London, Lighthouse Games, and Playground Games.

