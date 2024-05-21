Devcom 2024 announces first 50 speakers

The organisers of this year's Devcom Developer Conference has unveiled the first wave of speakers ahead of the event's return to Cologne this August.

There are 50 speakers already lined up, including experts from Insomniac Games, BioWare, Avalanche Studios, Hangar 13, Warner Bros Games, Don't Nod, and more.

Among the first wave is the opening keynote speaker, Kelsey Beachum, who is best known for their work as writer and narrative designer for the seminal Outer Wilds.

Also confirmed is:

Fang & Claw executive producer Fleur Marty, who will discuss the role of 'closers' when it comes to finishing big development projects

Guerrilla Games senior technical artist Vladimir Lopatin, who will share how to make ocean waves that account for changing topology in open world games

Nimble Giant CEO Martin Cao, who will discuss ten steps to staying relevant in today's industry

Don't Nod executive technical producer Lucie Prunier, who will speak about the benefits of technical production teams that work across multiple projects

Heart Machine 3D environment artist Danielle Wallace and Self Hunter Studio creative director Evan Hill who will discuss tips on better communication between art and design teams

Devcom reported that it's seen a surge in speaker and session submissions this year, with applications already 50% higher than it was this time last year.

The conference runs from August 18 to 20, 2024 at Cologne's new Confex venue near the traditional Koelnmesse.

Tickets are now available, with early bird discounts valid until May 31, 2024.