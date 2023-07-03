Deadlines extended for the UK, US and Canada Best Places To Work Awards

Games companies in the US, Canada and UK now have a bit longer to enter the GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards 2023.

The deadline for all submissions is now Friday, August 25th for the UK, Friday, September 8th for the US and Friday, September 22nd for Canada.

Summer is always a tricky time to complete these awards, and after another (unannounced) GI event moved into November, we've been able to push the deadlines back a bit.

The UK winners will be revealed at a ceremony on September 27th. It will be the conclusion of our HR Awards, which you can find out more about here.

The US winners will be announced October 5th during an online ceremony, while the Canada winners will be unveiled at the start of November as part of the MIGS conference.

The awards are open to all games companies with offices in the UK, US and/or Canada, including developers, publishers, service companies, retail and media, and you can submit your company through here.

The Best Places To Work Awards are based on a two survey system, one for the employer to fill in (and worth 20% of the score) and the other for employees (80% of the score). For a detailed rundown on how the awards process works, our Frequently Asked Questions and how these awards are judged, click here.

All responses are entirely confidential and deleted once the reporting is complete. Businesses that do not win will not be named.

Participant can receive a free report from us featuring their overall scores, and we also have benchmarking and advanced reports available for a fee.

Our special award also return, where we will name companies who are showing excellence in the areas of Diversity, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), Health & Wellbeing, Education and Environmental support. These awards are automatically entered by those who sign-up, and are based on how they score in these individual areas.

Joining the UK event as a sponsor is Double Eleven. The Minecraft Dungeon developer is backing the Education Award category.

“We’re striving for Double Eleven to be the best place to work it can be, enabling our people to be their best selves, both at work and at home," said COO Mark South.

"The Best Places to Work Awards is one of the ways we can get a sense of where we’re at and where we can improve, and we can’t wait to read the feedback.

We feel fortunate to be part of a wider creative community and believe it’s our duty to help our industry to grow into an ever more inclusive and diverse place. We believe that education is key to achieving this, whether we’re talking about inspiring young people to consider a career in games or nurturing our own people to be their best. Other studios inspire us and we hope to have the same effect on them, which is why we are looking forward to presenting the Education award this year, celebrating progress our peers have made.”

Double Eleven joins existing sponsors Hutch Games (Small Company Category), Playground Games (Mid-Sized Company Category) Rocksteady and Special Effect (The CSR Award), and Ico Partners (the Diversity Award)

Recruitment specialists Amiqus is also back supporting the event and will be handing out its G Into Gaming Award, which celebrates an individual who supports diversity in the games business.

To take part, simply click here. The deadline for all completed entries is Friday, August 25th for the UK, September 8th for the US and September 22nd for Canada.

For more details, contact bestplacestowork@gamesindustry.biz. For sponsorship enquries, contact george.corner@reedpop.com.