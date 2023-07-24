Deadline extended on the UK games salary survey for businesses

We've extended the deadline on the UK games industry salary benchmarking programme following a surge in demand.

Now almost 40 UK companies have signed up to the pilot programme, which is designed to help business leaders pay their teams fairly and retain talent.

The jump in participants means that the deadline is now until Friday, August 11th, to give these companies a chance to supply their data.

The project is being run by GamesIndustry.biz and our sister company XpertHR, which currently offers the same service across a number of other industries. All data is confidential and anonymised, so nothing can be traced to your company or any individual.

It's free to take part and all participants will receive a basic report. More advanced reporting and database access is available for a fee.

You can register your interest in the salary project here.

For more details on how it all works, check out our recent webinar right here.

If you have any questions about data participation or are interested in connecting, you can email Cendex@xperthr.co.uk or reach out to Rachel.Sunderland@xperthr.co.uk or Jennie.Jakubowski@xperthr.co.uk