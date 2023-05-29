Check out the latest speakers for the GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit

EA's former vice president of global corporate communications, Catherine Channon, is the latest name to join the GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit.

The HR Summit will take place on Wednesday, September 27th at 195 Piccadilly (BAFTA’s HQ) in London. Tickets are on sale now, and the early bird price of £130 (+VAT) ends tomorrow (Wednesday, May 31st).

Channon will deliver a talk entitled: 'Why leading communications through change management is the most meaningful work you will ever do'.

During the session, Channon will look at the positive and negative impact communications can have when a company goes through significant organisational change. The talk will explore how to test and even challenge business and leadership decisions, ensure consistent alignment with legal and HR partners and create the strongest set of tools to bring everyone along on the journey through change.

Channon is a veteran leader in this space, and has been involved in Vivendi's acquisition of Activision (and the formation of Activision Blizzard), plus the acquisitions of Playdemic ad Codemasters. She has also advised on a number of crisis issues, including civil unrest, political turmoil, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Alongside Channon, organisational psychologist Graham McAllister will also be speaking at the event.

McAllister specialises in making sure employees are aligned on the vision for a game, which he says is crucial to a successful developer, and ensuring the team avoids stress, burnout and team conflict. More details on his talk on vision alignment will be revealed in the coming weeks.

And finally, Hutch Games' head of people Charmaine Clavier-St John will be hosting a special roundtable on the company's recent experience with four-day working weeks, answering questions on how the popular mobile developer made the concept work, and the impact it has had on the studio.

The three new speakers join our two keynotes: Ubisoft's Chief People Officer Anika Grant, and Gapsquare CEO Dr Zara Nanu.

Grant's session is titled: ‘The Building Blocks of Change’, and will explore Ubisoft’s efforts to roll out a program change around employee engagement, career development and company culture following the company’s very public issues.

Meanwhile, Dr Nanu is a champion of equality and more inclusive workplaces for all, and will share insights and advice around improving diversity and the gender pay gap.

Additional speakers will be revealed in the coming weeks. The event is sponsored by recruitment specialist Amiqus and developer Rocksteady.

The event will also feature the UK GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards. Submissions for that event are live now.

Tickets are on sale here. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please contact George.Corner@gamesindustry.biz.