Chants of Sennaar takes top prize at inaugural Gamescom Latam Awards

The winners of the first ever Gamescom Latam Awards are in, with Game of the Year going to Rundisc's seminal Chants of Sennaar.

The French indie's acclaimed game about deciphering languages was one of hundreds that were playable on the show floor at the Sao Paulo Expo during Gamescom Latam last week.

It was chosen as Game of the Year by a panel of 49 judges, who selected winners in 13 categories. The results were announced during the Gamescom Latam Awards ceremony on the show floor on Saturday, June 29.

Also among the winners were Momodora: Moonlit Farewell by Brazilian studio Bombservice, Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure by Furniture & Mattress (which operates out of Argentina and California), and Extremely Powerful Capybaras by Brazilian indie Studio Bravarda.

GamesIndustry.biz was in attendance at Gamescom Latam last week, where organiser and CEO Gustavo Steinberg told us the show is already the "biggest games event in the Americas."

The full list of winners is below:

Game of the Year: Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc)

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc) Best Game from Latin America: Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure (Furniture & Mattress)

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure (Furniture & Mattress) Best Brazilian Game: Momodora: Moonlit Farewell (Bombservice)

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell (Bombservice) Best Casual Game: Station to Station (Galaxy Groove Studios)

Station to Station (Galaxy Groove Studios) Best Audio: Dordogne (Unimation, Un Je Ne Sais Quoi)

Dordogne (Unimation, Un Je Ne Sais Quoi) Best Art: Harold Halibut (Slow Bros)

Harold Halibut (Slow Bros) Best Multiplayer: Extremely Powerful Capybaras (Studio Bravarda, PM Studios)

Extremely Powerful Capybaras (Studio Bravarda, PM Studios) Best Narrative: Once Upon A Jester (Bonte Avond)

Once Upon A Jester (Bonte Avond) Best XR/VR: Sky Climb (VRMonkey)

Sky Climb (VRMonkey) Best Gameplay: Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios) Best Mobile Game: What The Car? (Triband)

What The Car? (Triband) Innovation Award: Cryptmaster (Paul Hart, Lee Williams)

Cryptmaster (Paul Hart, Lee Williams) Best Pitch from Regional Game Development Associations: Dark Crown (Hyper Drive Game Studio)