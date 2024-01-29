Carry1st receives investment from Sony

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

African mobile games publisher Carry1st announced it has received an investment from Sony Innovation Fund.

It's the first to receive funding from Sony's initiative that intends to expand entertainment businesses within Africa.

Carry1st was founded in 2018 by Tinotenda Mundangepfupfu, Lucy Hoffman, and Cordel Robbin-Coker.

"The relationship will help Carry1st to drive the future of gaming in Africa. At Carry1st, we believe that the African console market is a massively underestimated opportunity," said CEO Robbin-Coker.

"Our distinct regional capabilities, paired with Sony's expertise in gaming and entertainment, creates a powerful combination. Together, we hope to bring the best games in the world to players across Africa."

Last year, Carry1st announced that it raised $27 million in funding.