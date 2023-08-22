Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

On today's GI Microcast, Chris Dring and James Batchelor discuss the latest developments in the ongoing saga that is Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

This morning it was announced the CMA has fully blocked the original deal, but a modified deal is now undergoing a phase one investigation with the aim to have a final decision on the transaction by October 18. The biggest change is that this deal excludes cloud gaming rights, which have been divested to Assassin's Creed publisher Ubiosft.

We discuss whether this major alteration is enough to address the CMA's cloud gaming concerns, whether the end of the deal is finally in site, and what prospects there are for further acquisitions in the market given the current economic climate.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant.