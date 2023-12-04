If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Can I Play That maker and volunteer team launch Game Content Triggers Database

The platform provides details on game content that may negatively impact a user's mental health

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Can I Play That? creator, GI Game Changer Coty Craven and a cohort of game experts and mental health professionals have unveiled Game Content Triggers Database.

The database serves as a catalog of all the problematic material within titles.

For example, a user can know if a games features spiders and racism about specific communities. Details also include if the potential trigger content can be avoided while playing the title.

"The database was created by a small group of games industry veterans and mental health professionals to catalog the most frequent themes, objects, and VFX in games that can negatively impact a person's mental health."

"We currently have a list of 263 different trigger tags and a launch collection of 30 of the most played games across Xbox and PlayStation, with more PC and Switch games to come soon."

The database currently features 38 games as of writing; Craven and the team aim to grow its entries over time.

Related topics
content warning database mental health
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.