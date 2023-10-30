Bungie affected by layoffs

Bungie joins the ongoing number of studios to have job cuts.

Community manager and co-lead of accessibility, Liana Ruppert, took to social media to confirm she was among the group let go from the studio.

Bloomgberg's Jason Schreier confirmed the report of layoffs, saying Bungie CEO Pete Parsons sent an email to staff today informing them of a team meeting as the employees were being informed of the cuts.

PlayStation studio Media Molecule reduced its workforce last week. October also saw Last of Us maker Naughty Dog reportedly lay off dozens of contractors.

Visual Arts also saw a round of layoffs in May, around the same time Sony shut down Pixel Opus, the developer of Concrete Genie.

During May, independent studio Deviation Games, which was working with Sony on an original title, reduced its staff by 90 employees.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Sony for comment.