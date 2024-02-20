Build A Rocket Boy reportedly facing layoffs

Everywhere developer Build A Rocket Boy has reportedly been hit with layoffs.

As reported by PCGamesN, redundancies have allegedly affected an unknown number of staff across multiple departments, including publishing, QA, and art across the developer's three studios in Edinburgh, Budapest, and Montpellier.

The layoffs were reportedly announced internally on February 19. GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to the studio for further clarification.

Head of player services Jessica G. shared on LinkedIn that her team was one of many "at risk of redundancy."

"Working alongside such talented, experienced and dedicated people has been an absolute pleasure," she wrote. "We've faced and overcome challenges together, celebrated our many successes as a unit, and even now, support each other through the unexpected."

Build A Rocket Boy was founded in 2018 by former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies.

The studio recently raised $110 million in a Series D funding round to help launch its upcoming titles – Everywhere, MindsEye, and Arcadia.