Build A Rocket Boy lands $110 million in funding

Build A Rocket Boy today announced that it has closed a $110 million Series D funding round to help the studio launch a trio of "flagship" products.

Those three projects are the open-world experience Everywhere, the story-driven action adventure MindsEye, and Arcadia, a set of user-generated content tools.

The first episode of MindsEye will launch "in the near future." Build A Rocket Boy gave the same launch window for Everywhere.

The funding round was led by RedBird Capital Partners, which will be putting partner Julia Wittlin on Build A Rocket Boy's board of directors.

Other participating parties include Galaxy Interactive, NetEase Games, Endeavor, Alignment Growth, Woodline Partners LP, GTAM Partners, and more.

"We are excited to partner with RedBird and our other investors to help us launch Everywhere, MindsEye, and what we believe will be game-changing UGC design tools in Arcadia," Benzies said.

"RedBird's expertise in building successful entertainment and media platforms will be invaluable and makes them a perfect partner."