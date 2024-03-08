Brain Jar Games secures $6.7m in seed funding round

Brain Jar Games has raised $6.7 million in a seed funding round, which the studio plans to put towards its debut project Dead as Disco.

As reported by Games Beat, the funding round was led by Transcend Fund and Menlo Ventures in addition to 1UP Ventures.

Brain Jar Games also received funds from other advisors and angel investors, including former Harmonix COO Chris Rigopulos, Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell, Pragma CEO Eden Chen, and Xsolla president David Stelzer.

"One of the things that Transcend appreciated about it was that we spoke about our audience and success, but we were a premium game," said studio CEO and co-founder Will Cook. "We weren't promising the world, or a platform. We were promising a method by which we could focus and build."

Transcend general partner Brett Krause added: "Cook's ambitious, global vision goes beyond just making a fun game. It is to build a company that is a platform for musicians and creators alike, and he has assembled the top-talent necessary to deliver."

Brain Jar Games was co-founded by Cook and is made up of developers from studios such as Trion Worlds and Flying Wild Hog, as reported by Game Developer. Its debut game is set to launch in 2025.