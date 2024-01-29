Blizzard Entertainment names Johanna Faries as president

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Blizzard Entertainment has appointed Johanna Faries as its new president.

Her new role will be effective on February 5, as she succeeds Mike Ybarra, who left last week.

Faries originally joined Activision Blizzard back in 2018 as commissioner of Call of Duty esports. Before her new role, she served as general manager of Call of Duty.

Faries' career also includes an eleven-year stint at the NFL, where she last worked as vice president of club business development.

In announcing her new position to employees, she said, "I want to let you know immediately that it is an honor to join you next week in this new capacity. I do so humbly and in awe of all that Blizzard has stood for and delivered to the world for over thirty years. Today also brings some mixed emotions.

"The loss of talented teammates in recent days is hard to hold side-by-side with the immense excitement I feel about joining Blizzard – and building on the momentum you've created for Blizzard's next chapter."

Additionally, she said, "I am committed to doing everything I can to help Blizzard thrive, with care and consideration for you and for our games, each unique and special in their own right."