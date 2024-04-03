If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bitkraft Ventures unveils new $275m fund

The Bitkraft Venture Fund 3 will continue the VC firm's investments in gaming and interactive media start-ups

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Bitkraft Ventures has launched a new fund that will invest $275 million in gaming and interactive media firms.

The Bitkraft Venture Fund 3 will focus on global early-stage investments for studios, platforms, and technology.

"At Bitkraft Ventures, we are as committed to — and optimistic about — the future of the games industry as we were from the inception of Bitkraft in 2016," said Bitkraft Venture's Jens Hilgers.

"We've seen continued growth across all major game platforms in metrics including user engagement, activity levels, and monetization. Newly formed game studios have seen substantial break-out successes over the last years, and the advent of AI in game production further benefits new upstarts in the space."

Additionally, once the Bitkraft Venture Fund 3 closes, the VC firm's total assets under management will reach $1 billion.

Related topics
Bitkraft Ventures funding Investment
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.