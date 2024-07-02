Skip to main content

BeReal hit with layoffs following Voodoo acquisition

28 employees have been let go from the social media app

News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
BeReal has been affected by a wave of layoffs following its acquisition from Voodoo.

The social media app's COO Romain Salzman shared on LinkedIn that 28 employees across its engineering, QA, and marketing divisions had been affected "as part of a re-focus on France/Europe-based talents."

Last month, Voodoo acquired BeReal for €500 million with Wizz CEO Aymeric Roffé taking over from the app's former CEO and founder Alexis Barreyat.

"As we focus on our next steps and growing BeReal in a sustainable way, we made the difficult decision to let some team members go," it said in a statement via PocketGamer.

"We will be supporting impacted team members and are incredibly grateful for their contributions. We are committed to maintaining BeReal's mission and values."

