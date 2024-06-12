Voodoo acquires BeReal for €500m

Voodoo has acquired social media app BeReal for €500 million.

Founded in 2019, BeReal sees users receive notifications to share photos of what they're doing within a two-minute window, which disappear after 24 hours.

Voodoo aims to provide support to BeReal in product strategy, user growth, and infrastructure, as well as investing in the company to help innovate new features.

Wizz CEO Aymeric Roffé will take over from BeReal's current CEO and founder Alexis Barreyat. Barreyat will remain involved in the short term, and will provide support in the integration of the two companies.

"BeReal achieved incredible user loyalty and growth," said Voodoo co-founder and CEO Alexandre Yazdi. "We are very excited to bring our teams together and leverage Voodoo's know-how and differentiated technologies to scale BeReal into a social network for authenticity."

Barreyat added: "Voodoo has a proven track record of driving significant growth in mobile apps. Their resources and expertise will help bring BeReal on a sustainable growth path."