Behaviour to lay off up to 95 employees

Behaviour Interactive will lay off up to 95 staff, 70 of them in its Montreal office, the company announced.

In a press release, the company announced "structural changes" to pursue a "clarified vision," which has led it to its decision to make staff redundant.

The studio shared its growth trajectory from 575 to 1,300 employees over the past five years, saying it expanded following the industry's remarkable growth. "However, the industry’s unprecedented popularity has also led to unprecedented competition," the company wrote, saying its focus has now narrowed back to its "historical strengths," including horror.

Dead by Daylight's development isn't impacted by these changes, it added, nor is Behaviour's service business.

Co-founder and CEO Rémi Racine commented: "I would like to express my deep personal appreciation for any employee affected by today’s changes. While changes to our structure and strategic vision have led to challenging decisions, we are confident that these decisions will position us for continued success.

"As we begin the next phase of Behaviour's growth, our commitment to excellence in our products and workplace culture remains steadfast."

Layoffs already impacted Behaviour's Montreal studio earlier this year, representing 3% of its global workforce.

The company acquired multimedia production firm Fly Studio last March for an undisclosed sum.