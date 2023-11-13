Bandai Namco to open another store in London

Bandai Namco is planning to open a new store in London, followed by more outlets across the UK.

Set to open on November 14, the store will sell Gashapon miniature capsule toys, Ichibankuji ticket prizes, and Sun-Star stationery.

John McKenzie, Bandai Namco Amusement Europe MD, said: "As Japanese culture becomes more loved in the UK market with food, anime, gaming, and collectables, we continue to embrace this, listen to our fans, and deliver rich products as we expand into further parts of the UK."

The news follows the successful opening of the Bandai Namco Cross Store on August 18.

Located in Camden Market, the store offers "a wide selection of high-quality Japanese character products from collectibles, card games, figures, and everyday items," the announcement said.