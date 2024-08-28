Bandai Namco cancels Blue Protocol release in the West

Bandai Namco has announced that it'll shut down the Japanese servers for Blue Protocol in January 2025, and cancel its Western release.

A blog post on the game's website said the partnership with Amazon Games to publish the online title in Europe and America has ended.

In a statement, Bandai Namco expressed its disappointment but said that despite hard work it has "come to the conclusion that it will not be possible to provide a service that satisfies all of you."

Servers in Japan will close on January 18, 2025, a year and a half after its original release in the country.

"We have enjoyed a strong relationship with Amazon Games throughout the development of Blue Protocol, and both of our teams are disappointed that we will not be able to deliver the game to players around the world," Bandai Namco further said.