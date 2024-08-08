Bandai Namco profits rose 56% during Q1 FY25

Bandai Namco has published its first quarter financial results, and has recorded a significant increase in both its net sales and profits.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net sales increased by 24.8% year-over-year to ¥280 billion ($1.9 billion), while profit rose by 56.3% to ¥34 billion ($233 million).

The publisher saw a boost in its digital entertainment sales, which increased by 55.8% to ¥106 billion ($725 million).

FromSoftware's Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree released during the first quarter, which sold five million units in three days following its June 21 launch.

Bandai Namco previously told GamesIndustry.biz that it expected the DLC to make a "significant impact" on the sales of Elden Ring.

Elsewhere, sales within its amusement segment also rose during this quarter by 17% to ¥33 million ($225,760).

Looking ahead, Bandai Namco's forecast for the full year remains the same as announced on May 20. However, it has revised its estimates for the six months ending September 30, 2024.

It originally forecasted net sales of ¥515 billion ($3.5 billion) and profits of ¥40 billion ($273 million). The firm is now expecting net sales to reach ¥555 billion ($3.7 billion) and profits of ¥60 billion ($410 million).