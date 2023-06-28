If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bandai Namco to open London store this July

It's a first outside of Japan for the firm, which will offer "high-quality Japanese character products" in Camden Market

Marie Dealessandri avatar
News by Marie Dealessandri Deputy Editor
Published on

Bandai Namco will be opening a store in London this July.

Located in Camden Market, the Bandai Namco Cross Store is positioned as a "celebration of the physical market and Bandai Namco’s heritage as a worldwide entertainment company."

The store will be composed of six shops and is set to be an "interactive retail experience," where customers can "see, touch and experience’ characters, products, events."

It'll be the first Bandai Namco store outside of Japan and "offer a wide selection of high-quality Japanese character products from collectables, card games, figures, and everyday items," the announcement further said.

MD for Bandai Namco Amusement Europe John McKenzie commented: "Camden, London, is widely recognised as offering an eclectic mix of cultural products and art.

"It is the perfect location to launch our Bandai Namco Cross Store concept in the UK which combines our expertise in locations-based entertainment with a rapidly growing demand for IP and concepts originating from our group’s Japanese culture."

