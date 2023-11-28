Bandai Namco invests in Flickplay and Code Charm

Bandai Namco has invested in two US-based startups, Flickplay and Code Charm.

Flickplay is based in California and provides a service that enables users to purchase digital toys that can be used in minigames and augmented reality.

Bandai Namco previously invested in a seed round for the company, as reported by GamesBeat

Code Charm is a software developer based in Texas, whose products include the cloud-based collaboration art platform Magma Studio.

The investment is part of Bandai Namco's 021 Fund, which launched in 2022 as a way for the Japanese firm to invest in startups within the games industry.

"We continue to invest in the US market and startups in America because we think the US is like the centre of advanced technology and also the centre of entertainment," Bandai Namco's chief of corporate planning Yoyo Yang told GamesBeat.

Last month, Bandai Namco invested in the anti-toxicity platform GGWP, which uses AI-based technology for online content moderation.