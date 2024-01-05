Baldur's Gate 3 leads New York Games Awards 2024 nominations
GamesIndustry.biz's Brendan Sinclair nominated in Best Games Journalism category
The nominees for the New York Game Awards 2024 were announced yesterday, with Baldur's Gate 3 taking six nominations.
Larian Studios' title was nominated in five categories, including Best Game of the Year, Best Writing, Best World, and Best Music. The game received two nominations in the Best Acting category, for Amelia Tyler as the Narrator and Neil Newbon as Astarion.
Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2 saw nominations across the same five categories, with Melanie Liburd receiving a nomination for her performance as Saga Anderson.
Cyberpunk 2077's DLC Phantom Liberty also received five nominations, appearing in both Game of the Year and Best DLC, with Idris Elba included in the nominations for Best Acting as Solomon Reed.
Starfield and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom scooped up three nominations each, both appearing in the Game of the Year category. Starfield was also nominated for Best World and Best Writing, while Zelda saw nominations for Best Music and Best Kids Game.
Best Indie Game nominees included A Space For The Unbound, Chants of Sennaar, Pizza Tower, Sea of Stars, and A Space of the Unbound. Meanwhile, titles such as Slay the Princess and American Arcadia were highlighted in the Best Hidden Gem category.
The work of games journalists were also in the spotlight, including a nomination for GamesIndustry.biz's Brendan Sinclair.
Here are the full list of nominees for the New York Game Awards 2024:
Best Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
Best Indie Game
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- El Paso Elsewhere
- Jusant
- Pizza Tower
- Sea of Stars
- The Talos Principle 2
- Viewfinder
Best Writing in a Game
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Starfield
- Tchia
- Thirsty Suitors
Best World
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Chants of Sennaar
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy 16
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
Best Music in a Game
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Tchia
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Acting in a Game
- Amelia Tyler as The Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16
- Elizabeth Saydah as Riley in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals
- Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
Best AR/VR Game
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Body of Mine
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- We Are One
Best Kids Game
- Disney Illusion Island
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pikmin 4
- Super Mario Bro. Wonder
- Tchia
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Mobile Game
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Kimono Cats
- Laya’s Horizon
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best Remake
- Dead Space
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Ocean: The Second Story
- Super Mario RPG
Best Esports Player of the Year
- Alexis 'Zen' Bernier (Team Vitality) - Rocket League
- Arslan 'Arslan Ash' Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) - Tekken 7
- Choi 'Zeus' Woo-je (T1) - League of Legends
- Lee 'Faker' Sang-Hyeok (T1) - League of Legends
- Mathieu 'ZywOo' Herbaut (Team Vitality) - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Paco 'HyDra' Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) - Call of Duty
Best Hidden Gem
- 9 Years of Shadow
- American Arcadia
- Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I.
- Outer Terror
- Slay the Princess
- Videoverse
Best DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
- Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways
- Vampire Survivors: Co-op Mode
Best Games Journalism
- Andrea Long Chu, Vulture
- Blessing Adeoye Jr., Kinda Funny Games
- Brendan Sinclair, GamesIndustry.biz
- Ed Smith, PCGamesN/Bullet Points Monthly
- Hanif Abdurraqib, The Paris Review
- Nicole Carpenter, Polygon
- Reid McCarter, Bullet Points Monthly
The 13th annual New York Game Awards will take place on January 23, 2024 at the SVA Theatre.
