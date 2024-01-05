Baldur's Gate 3 leads New York Games Awards 2024 nominations

The nominees for the New York Game Awards 2024 were announced yesterday, with Baldur's Gate 3 taking six nominations.

Larian Studios' title was nominated in five categories, including Best Game of the Year, Best Writing, Best World, and Best Music. The game received two nominations in the Best Acting category, for Amelia Tyler as the Narrator and Neil Newbon as Astarion.

Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2 saw nominations across the same five categories, with Melanie Liburd receiving a nomination for her performance as Saga Anderson.

Cyberpunk 2077's DLC Phantom Liberty also received five nominations, appearing in both Game of the Year and Best DLC, with Idris Elba included in the nominations for Best Acting as Solomon Reed.

Starfield and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom scooped up three nominations each, both appearing in the Game of the Year category. Starfield was also nominated for Best World and Best Writing, while Zelda saw nominations for Best Music and Best Kids Game.

Best Indie Game nominees included A Space For The Unbound, Chants of Sennaar, Pizza Tower, Sea of Stars, and A Space of the Unbound. Meanwhile, titles such as Slay the Princess and American Arcadia were highlighted in the Best Hidden Gem category.

The work of games journalists were also in the spotlight, including a nomination for GamesIndustry.biz's Brendan Sinclair.

Here are the full list of nominees for the New York Game Awards 2024:

Best Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Best Indie Game

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

El Paso Elsewhere

Jusant

Pizza Tower

Sea of Stars

The Talos Principle 2

Viewfinder

Best Writing in a Game

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Starfield

Tchia

Thirsty Suitors

Best World

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Chants of Sennaar

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy 16

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Best Music in a Game

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi Rush

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Acting in a Game

Amelia Tyler as The Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16

Elizabeth Saydah as Riley in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Best AR/VR Game

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Body of Mine

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Humanity

We Are One

Best Kids Game

Disney Illusion Island

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pikmin 4

Super Mario Bro. Wonder

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Mobile Game

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Kimono Cats

Laya’s Horizon

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best Remake

Dead Space

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Metroid Prime Remastered

Resident Evil 4

Star Ocean: The Second Story

Super Mario RPG

Best Esports Player of the Year

Alexis 'Zen' Bernier (Team Vitality) - Rocket League

Arslan 'Arslan Ash' Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) - Tekken 7

Choi 'Zeus' Woo-je (T1) - League of Legends

Lee 'Faker' Sang-Hyeok (T1) - League of Legends

Mathieu 'ZywOo' Herbaut (Team Vitality) - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Paco 'HyDra' Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) - Call of Duty

Best Hidden Gem

9 Years of Shadow

American Arcadia

Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I.

Outer Terror

Slay the Princess

Videoverse

Best DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

Vampire Survivors: Co-op Mode

Best Games Journalism

Andrea Long Chu, Vulture

Blessing Adeoye Jr., Kinda Funny Games

Brendan Sinclair, GamesIndustry.biz

Ed Smith, PCGamesN/Bullet Points Monthly

Hanif Abdurraqib, The Paris Review

Nicole Carpenter, Polygon

Reid McCarter, Bullet Points Monthly

The 13th annual New York Game Awards will take place on January 23, 2024 at the SVA Theatre.