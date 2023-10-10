If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Mirage fails to dethrone EA Sports FC 24 | UK Boxed Charts

Detective Pikachu Returns also debuted in the Top Three

Sophie McEvoy avatar
Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Published on

EA Sports FC 24 has retained the top spot of the UK physical charts this week, despite a 48% decrease in sales.

According to GfK data, the post-FIFA title saw a sales decline across all formats, most notably on Xbox Series X|S.

Two new titles followed EA Sports FC in the top three, including Assassin's Creed: Mirage at No.2 and Detective Pikachu Returns at No.3.

Elsewhere, Mario Kart 8 and Hogwarts Legacy completed the Top Five, while Mortal Kombat 1 dropped from No.2 to No.8 this week, with a 38% sales decrease.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fell to the bottom of the Top Ten for the first time since its release in May, incurring a 10% drop in sales.

Meanwhile, price promotions saw several titles re-enter the charts this week, including Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion benefiting from a 875% increase in sales, F1 23, It Takes Two, and Need for Speed: Unbound.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending October 7, 2023:
Last Week This Week Title
1 1 EA Sports FC 24
New entry 2 Assassin's Creed: Mirage
New entry 3 Detective Pikachu Returns
4 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3 5 Hogwarts Legacy
9 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
8 7 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
2 8 Mortal Kombat 1
7 9 Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)
6 10 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

