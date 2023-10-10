Assassin's Creed Mirage fails to dethrone EA Sports FC 24 | UK Boxed Charts
Detective Pikachu Returns also debuted in the Top Three
EA Sports FC 24 has retained the top spot of the UK physical charts this week, despite a 48% decrease in sales.
According to GfK data, the post-FIFA title saw a sales decline across all formats, most notably on Xbox Series X|S.
Two new titles followed EA Sports FC in the top three, including Assassin's Creed: Mirage at No.2 and Detective Pikachu Returns at No.3.
Elsewhere, Mario Kart 8 and Hogwarts Legacy completed the Top Five, while Mortal Kombat 1 dropped from No.2 to No.8 this week, with a 38% sales decrease.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fell to the bottom of the Top Ten for the first time since its release in May, incurring a 10% drop in sales.
Meanwhile, price promotions saw several titles re-enter the charts this week, including Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion benefiting from a 875% increase in sales, F1 23, It Takes Two, and Need for Speed: Unbound.Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending October 7, 2023:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Title
|1
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|New entry
|2
|Assassin's Creed: Mirage
|New entry
|3
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|4
|4
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|3
|5
|Hogwarts Legacy
|9
|6
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|8
|7
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|2
|8
|Mortal Kombat 1
|7
|9
|Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)
|6
|10
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
