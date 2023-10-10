Assassin's Creed Mirage fails to dethrone EA Sports FC 24 | UK Boxed Charts

EA Sports FC 24 has retained the top spot of the UK physical charts this week, despite a 48% decrease in sales.

According to GfK data, the post-FIFA title saw a sales decline across all formats, most notably on Xbox Series X|S.

Two new titles followed EA Sports FC in the top three, including Assassin's Creed: Mirage at No.2 and Detective Pikachu Returns at No.3.

Elsewhere, Mario Kart 8 and Hogwarts Legacy completed the Top Five, while Mortal Kombat 1 dropped from No.2 to No.8 this week, with a 38% sales decrease.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fell to the bottom of the Top Ten for the first time since its release in May, incurring a 10% drop in sales.

Meanwhile, price promotions saw several titles re-enter the charts this week, including Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion benefiting from a 875% increase in sales, F1 23, It Takes Two, and Need for Speed: Unbound.

Last Week This Week Title 1 1 EA Sports FC 24 New entry 2 Assassin's Creed: Mirage New entry 3 Detective Pikachu Returns 4 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3 5 Hogwarts Legacy 9 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 8 7 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 2 8 Mortal Kombat 1 7 9 Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) 6 10 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom