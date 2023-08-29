Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon debuts at No.1 | UK Boxed Charts

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has taken the top spot of the UK boxed charts this week.

Released on August 25, the FromSoftware title sold the most on PS5 (64% of all copies sold). Publisher Bandai Namco told GamesIndustry.biz at Gamescom that Armored Core 6 is a "big step up in the franchise" and hoped it would surpass previous Armored Core games following the increased popularity of FromSoftware titles after Elden Ring's success.

Armored Core 6's debut pushed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe down to No.2, which rocketed to the top of the charts last week due to a price promotion. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom moved back into the Top Three with a 6% increase in sales, while FIFA 23 was at No.4 following a 9% drop in sales week-on-week.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was back in the Top Ten, rising from No.24 to No.6 with a 146% rise in sales. The game is currently part of a PS5 bundle, as is Hogwarts Legacy, which jumped from No.9 to No.5 with a 44% sales increase.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year edition entered the Top Ten this week at No.9 following a 45% spike in sales due to a deal on PC. The Complete Edition has also moved up the charts slightly from No.19 to No.17 with a 10% rise in sales because of a price reduction on PS5.

Elsewhere, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre — which debuted at No.13 last week — dropped to No.37 owing to a 43% decrease in sales week-on-week. Pikmin 4 also fell out of the Top Ten from No.8 to No.14, with sales down 14%.

The recently launched Immortals of Aveum debuted at No.21 following its August 22 release. Meanwhile, four games re-entered the UK physical charts due to price promotions, including the Mafia Trilogy at No.19 which saw a boost of 233% in sales.

Cyberpunk 2077 came back at No.31 following a 251% spike in sales mostly on PC, while Sonic Origins Plus took No.39 with a 16% sales increase. Dead Space rounded off the charts at No.40 with a 23% rise.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending August 26, 2023:

Last Week This Week Title New Entry 1 Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon 1 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 4 3 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 3 4 FIFA 23 9 5 Hogwarts Legacy 24 6 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 5 7 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 7 8 Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) 12 9 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 2 10 Grand Theft Auto V