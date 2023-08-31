Arctic7 to open Barcelona office in 2024

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Arctic7 has announced that it will be opening a new Barcelona in early 2024.

The facility will provide game development support and co-development services for clients.

It joins Arctic7's Montenegro studio as the games firm intends to expand its European business operations.

Kedhrin Gonzalez, Arctic7 Europe studio head, will oversee the new office alongside his current duties of leading the Montenegro office.

Additionally, the games firm said it is internally developing an unnamed third-person action-adventure game built on Unreal Engine 5.

"At Arctic7 Europe, while we continue to focus on building strong partnerships for our co-development work, we're always trying to think of ways to push forward our skills and fuel our passion for making great games for partners," said Gonzalez.

"This project is a direct result of that passion and draws on the teams' experience working on some of the world's leading games such as Halo, Rainbow Six series, and more."

The news comes months after Arctic7 acquired Star Fort Games and Narwhal Studios.