Apple expands games line-up with new dev tool

Apple has announced a free update of its Gaming Porting Toolkit for Sequoia OS on Mac, with a number of games receiving official Mac ports as a result.

Revealed during its Worldwide Development Conference on June 10, Gaming Porting Toolkit 2 adds support for Intel's Advanced Vector Extensions 2, ray tracing, improved compatibility with Windows games, and new shader debugging tools, as Apple noted on its blog.

This update has allowed more games to be made available on Mac, including Assassin's Creed Shadows at launch in addition to older titles such as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Dead Island 2, and Control: Ultimate Edition.

The full list of games can be read below:

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Control: Ultimate Edition

Dead Island 2

Frostpunk 2

Palworld

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 7

Riven

Robocop: Rogue City

Sniper Elite 4

Valheim

World of Warcraft: The War Within

Wuthering Waves

The update also includes Xcode 16, which will allow developers to create and maintain shared codebases for games across all Apple devices.