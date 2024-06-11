Apple expands games line-up with new dev tool
Over a dozen games to receive official Mac ports, including Assassin's Creed Shadows at launch
Apple has announced a free update of its Gaming Porting Toolkit for Sequoia OS on Mac, with a number of games receiving official Mac ports as a result.
Revealed during its Worldwide Development Conference on June 10, Gaming Porting Toolkit 2 adds support for Intel's Advanced Vector Extensions 2, ray tracing, improved compatibility with Windows games, and new shader debugging tools, as Apple noted on its blog.
This update has allowed more games to be made available on Mac, including Assassin's Creed Shadows at launch in addition to older titles such as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Dead Island 2, and Control: Ultimate Edition.
The full list of games can be read below:
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Dead Island 2
- Frostpunk 2
- Palworld
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 7
- Riven
- Robocop: Rogue City
- Sniper Elite 4
- Valheim
- World of Warcraft: The War Within
- Wuthering Waves
The update also includes Xcode 16, which will allow developers to create and maintain shared codebases for games across all Apple devices.