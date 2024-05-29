Amazon signs debut title from Playground alumni Maverick Games

Amazon will be publishing Maverick Games' debut title.

The unannounced driving game will be open world and narrative-led, and release across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Co-creator of TV show Skins, Jamie Brittain, is on board as the game's lead writer.

Maverick was founded by Playground Games' veterans in January 2023. It is run by COO Harinder Sangha and studio head and creative director Mike Brown, and currently employs around 60 people in Warwick, UK.

Amazon Games' VP Christoph Hartmann commented: "In our ongoing global search for talented development teams who are building compelling titles that players will love, Maverick Games stood out as a studio that can deliver on all fronts.

"Mike and his team are the total package – proven game developers who are masters at their craft and aren't content with the status quo. Their vision for this game is fresh and innovative, and we're looking forward to working alongside them to bring it to players around the world."

Amazon Games announced the creation of a new studio in Bucharest just last week, led by former Ubisoft managing director Cristian Pana.

Amazon also recently signed a deal with Embracer for a new Tomb Raider series.

The company laid off 180 people in its games division last November.