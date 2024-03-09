600 more Activision QA workers unionize

Another swath of Activision QA workers has unionized, as the Communication Workers of America announced today that Microsoft has voluntarily recognized a union for workers at Activision Central Quality Assurance.

Approximately 600 employees in California, Texas, and Minnesota will be represented by the union, which the CWA says makes it the largest group of union-represented workers at any US gaming company.

CWA now represents more than 1,000 Microsoft employees between this union and previous organized workers at Zenimax QA, Blizzard Albany, and Raven Software.

"Microsoft continues to keep its commitment to let workers decide for themselves whether they want a union," said CWA president Claude Cummings Jr.

"Time and again, other big companies in the industry have made the decision to undermine and attack their own employees when they join together to form a union. Microsoft's choice will strengthen its corporate culture and ability to serve its customers and should serve as a model for the industry."

QA tester and union member Kara Fannon said the workers wanted to see better pay and more career opportunities.

"Quality Assurance roles are described as a way to get your foot in the door in the video game industry, but the truth is at best we get the internal job posting before the public does," Fannon said.

"We're ready to grow our careers here, and believe that having a strong union contract will set workers and the company up for success.”