320,000 attendees visited Gamescom 2023

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Gamescom 2023 had 320,000 in-person visitors from over 100 countries last week, organizers announced.

By comparison, last year's attendance saw more than 265,000 people visiting the Germany-based event.

Cologne's Koelnmesse saw 1,227 exhibitors from 63 countries, 76% of them were from aboard. Trade visitors attendees numbered 31,000; 50% of them were foreign exhibitors, which matched 2022's figures.

Regarding the digital side of Gamescom 2023, it reached 180 million views, including 20 million for the Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Gerald Böse, CEO of Koelnmesse: "As anticipated by the impressive records for exhibitor count, floor space, and international participation, it has now been confirmed at the end of the event – Gamescom is and remains the world's biggest gaming event.

"…And for the first time, companies like NetEase were represented in our entertainment area with a stand. All of this underscores the international significance of Gamescom and the attractiveness of Cologne as a location."

Gamescom 2024 is scheduled for August 21, 2024, to August 25, 2024. Gamescom: Opening Night Live is set to take place on August 20, 2024.