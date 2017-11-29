Sections

HTC Vive invests in 26 more companies

The Vive X accelerator program has invested in more than 80 VR/AR companies since July 2016

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

prnewswire.com

Related stories

Global gaming revenue on par with sports at $149bn for 2017

Software revenue alone expected to reach $143.5 billion by 2020

By Haydn Taylor

Yesterday

Niantic has reportedly raised $200 million

CEO John Hanke has said that series B round will allow long-term bets on the AR market

By Matthew Handrahan

3 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.