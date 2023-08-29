Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leads the 2023 Gamescom Awards

Nintendo dominated this year's Gamescom Awards thanks to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's ongoing success.

The Japanese firm won five categories, four of which went to Zelda including Best Nintendo Switch Game, Best Gameplay, Best Audio, and Most Epic. Pikmin 4 took home the award for the Most Wholesome game.

Bandai Namco won three categories, including Best Sony PlayStation Game for Tekken 8, Best Announcement for Little Nightmares 3, and Best of Show Floor.

Payday 3 also took home two awards, winning Best PC Game and Most Entertaining categories.

Thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light won two awards for Best Mobile Game and Games for Impact. The Games for Impact category is for games "that convey a significant social, political, or cultural message and contribute to raising awareness or promoting positive changes in society."

Xbox received Gamescom's Green Studio of the Year Award, which "celebrates a gaming studio with a special commitment to sustainable values."

Below is a full list of the winners at this year's Gamescom Awards.

Best Microsoft Xbox Game: Mortal Kombat 1

Children of the Light Best Visuals: Black Myth: Wukong

Pikmin 4 Games for Impact: Sky: Children of the Light

GAME:IN Gamescom Green Studio of the Year: Xbox