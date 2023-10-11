If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xsolla acquires Lightstream, Rainmaker, and Api.Stream

The additions aim to expand the business operations of Xsolla's partner network

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Video game commerce firm Xsolla has acquired Lightstream, Rainmaker, and API.Stream.

Creative Solutions, a subsidiary of Videndum Group, previously owned the services.

With the new additions, the company intends to expand its Xsolla Partner Network business operations with the new tools and resources for streaming and gaming content creation.

Cloud streaming service Lightstream, was established in 2014. It went on to create API.Stream, which provides developers the ability to create live video systems.

Meanwhile, Rainmaker.gg allows creators to track and report live streaming data across Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

"The acquisition of Lightstream, Rainmaker, and API.stream reinforces our dedication to delivering extra value to the gaming community and making the Xsolla Partner Network an all-encompassing solution for developers, publishers, creators, and their audiences," said Xsolla CEO Chris Hewish.

Weeks prior, Xsolla acquired AcceleratXR, an in-game server backend provider of live service games.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.