Xsolla acquires Lightstream, Rainmaker, and Api.Stream

Video game commerce firm Xsolla has acquired Lightstream, Rainmaker, and API.Stream.

Creative Solutions, a subsidiary of Videndum Group, previously owned the services.

With the new additions, the company intends to expand its Xsolla Partner Network business operations with the new tools and resources for streaming and gaming content creation.

Cloud streaming service Lightstream, was established in 2014. It went on to create API.Stream, which provides developers the ability to create live video systems.

Meanwhile, Rainmaker.gg allows creators to track and report live streaming data across Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

"The acquisition of Lightstream, Rainmaker, and API.stream reinforces our dedication to delivering extra value to the gaming community and making the Xsolla Partner Network an all-encompassing solution for developers, publishers, creators, and their audiences," said Xsolla CEO Chris Hewish.

Weeks prior, Xsolla acquired AcceleratXR, an in-game server backend provider of live service games.