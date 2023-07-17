Xbox's Major Nelson leaves after 20 years

Larry 'Major Nelson' Hryb has announced he is leaving his position as director of programming at Xbox Live.

Hryb joined Microsoft in 2001 and moved to the Xbox team in 2003. He spent two decades with the company and was known for his work within the Xbox Live community.

"After 20 incredible years, I have decided to take a step back and work on the next chapter of my career," he shared in an announcement posted to Twitter on July 14.

Hryb thanked "the millions of gamers around the world who have included [him] as part of their lives" and his colleagues for trusting him. "The future is bright for Xbox and as a gamer, I am excited to see the evolution," he said.

Hryb also hosted the official Xbox Podcast, which he revealed would be "taking a hiatus" over the summer before returning "in a new format."

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer shared his appreciation of Hryb on Twitter, thanking the former director of programming for "being a friend, and for everything you've done for our Xbox community and team."