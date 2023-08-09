Xbox’s Jen MacLean to keynote PAX Investment Summit

Xbox’s Jen MacLean is the latest speaker to join the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit at PAX.

The event takes place on Thursday, August 31st at the Seattle Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now.

MacLean is the general manager of game creator partnerships at Xbox, working with third-party studios to help them succeed across the Xbox ecosystem. She’s a games industry veteran, and has held senior roles at AWS, the IGDA and 38 Studios. During a fireside chat at Investment Summit, MacLean will discuss her views on the market, what Xbox is looking for from studios, the impact of Game Pass, the potential of game streaming and more.

MacLean joins a line-up that also includes former PlayStation US boss Shawn Layden, who currently advises leading business such as Tencent. Layden will be discussing current games industry trends, how we got here and where we are going.

Other speakers include Valve’s Erik Peterson, who will talk about how visibility on Steam works. TinyBuild CEO Alex Nichiporchik will discuss the importance of emergent gameplay, and why the industry is not seeing enough games with it. And Square Enix Collective and Futurlab will discuss their partnership in launching the hit game Powerwash Simulator.

Already, more than 60 game developers have signed-up to the event. They'll be looking to meet investors, publishers and platforms that include Agnitio Capital, Hiro Capital, Kepler, Kowloon Nights, Limited Run Games, London Venture Partners, Phoenixx Inc, Secret Mode, Serenity Forge, Skystone Games, Snail Games USA, Square Enix Collective, TinyBuild, Valve, Whitethorn Games, Ysbryd Games and many more to be announced.

The meetings are arranged via the MeetToMatch meeting system.

