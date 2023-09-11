Xbox, Square Enix, Hiro Capital, UK Games Fund and more sign-up to Investment Summit London

A number of investors, publishers and platform holders are the first names on the bill at the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit London.

The event is sponsored by TinyBuild and takes place Thursday, October 12th. Tickets are on sale now for as low as £45 (+ booking fee and VAT), and each ticket includes access to the event, the meeting system, lunch, refreshments and and a four-day pass to the EGX consumer show that runs October 12th - October 15th.

The event will include a number of roundtables throughout the day. Both UK Games Fund and Xbox will be meeting indie developers in a private setting to offer insight and advice on opportunities they offer studios.

In terms of talks, Harinder Sangha and Mike Brown of Maverick Games - the new AAA developer from former Sega and Playground Games veterans - will talk about setting up its studio. Square Enix Collective's Timea Edvi and Futurlab's Kirsty Rigden will discuss the blockbuster success of Powerwash Simulator. And TinyBuild CEO Alex Nichiporchik will share insights into emergent gameplay. Investor Hiro Capital is also the first name on our Games Investment Panel.

More investor-focused sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are available through here. For sponsorship enquiries, contact George.Corner@gamesindustry.biz.

The Investment Summit is part of a series of shows that GamesIndustry.biz is running at EGX. The GI Academy student event is returning with big talks from the likes of legendary games composer Grant Kirkhope. This year, attendees have the chance to 'graduate' from the Academy by completing tasks such as listening to talks, meeting developers and visiting booths. For more details on how to book group student tickets to EGX, contact Daniel Jones.

Meanwhile, GamesIndustry.biz will be throwing an industry party on Thursday, October 12th.

Additional b2b components to EGX will be revealed in the coming weeks.