Xbox Series S and X hit 2m sales in the UK, 12 weeks faster than Nintendo Switch

Xbox Series S and X has surpassed two million sales in the UK, chart company GfK has revealed.

The console achieved the feat in 128 weeks and has generated £696 million.

It is the eighth fastest home console to reach this number, GfK says. It is one place ahead of Nintendo Switch, which reached two million sales in 140 weeks.

In terms of other Xbox consoles, Xbox One remains the fastest-selling Microsoft machine, hitting two million sales after 104 weeks. It's worth noting that the Xbox Series S and X, in particular the X model, has suffered from significant stock issues caused by component shortages during the first two years on the market.

The Xbox 360 took 110 weeks to reach two million sales, while the original Xbox took 162 weeks.

The fastest-selling home console in UK history is Nintendo Wii, which reached two million sales after just 57 weeks -- three weeks faster than PlayStation 2. However, by the end of that generation, Xbox 360 ended up out-selling Wii.

PlayStation 5 reached two million sales in October last year, becoming the fourth fastest-selling home console in history.

Fastest-Selling Consoles To 2m (GfK data)