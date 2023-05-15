If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox Series S and X hit 2m sales in the UK, 12 weeks faster than Nintendo Switch

It is the eighth fastest-selling home console in UK history

Christopher Dring avatar
News by Christopher Dring Head of Games B2B
Published on

Xbox Series S and X has surpassed two million sales in the UK, chart company GfK has revealed.

The console achieved the feat in 128 weeks and has generated £696 million.

It is the eighth fastest home console to reach this number, GfK says. It is one place ahead of Nintendo Switch, which reached two million sales in 140 weeks.

In terms of other Xbox consoles, Xbox One remains the fastest-selling Microsoft machine, hitting two million sales after 104 weeks. It's worth noting that the Xbox Series S and X, in particular the X model, has suffered from significant stock issues caused by component shortages during the first two years on the market.

The Xbox 360 took 110 weeks to reach two million sales, while the original Xbox took 162 weeks.

The fastest-selling home console in UK history is Nintendo Wii, which reached two million sales after just 57 weeks -- three weeks faster than PlayStation 2. However, by the end of that generation, Xbox 360 ended up out-selling Wii.

PlayStation 5 reached two million sales in October last year, becoming the fourth fastest-selling home console in history.

Fastest-Selling Consoles To 2m (GfK data)

Pos Platform Release Year Launch Price Weeks to 2m Revenue at 2m
1 Nintendo Wii 2006 £180 57 £358m
2 PS2 2000 £299 60 £469m
3 PS4 2013 £375 75 £700m
4 PS5 2020 £425 98 £919m
4 PS3 2007 £420 98 £638m
5 Xbox One 2013 £450 104 £726m
6 Xbox 360 2005 £254 110 £507m
7 PlayStation 1 1995 £299 114 £179m
8 Xbox Series S and X 2020 £386 128 £696m
9 Nintendo Switch 2017 £285 140 £279m
10 Xbox 2002 £295 162 £280m
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Author
Christopher Dring avatar

Christopher Dring

Head of Games B2B

Chris is a 15-year media veteran specialising in the business of video games. And, erm, Doctor Who