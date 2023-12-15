Xbox Games Pass comes to Meta Quest

The Xbox Cloud Gaming beta app has launched on Meta Quest VR headsets, meaning those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription can access its library of games.

The app is available to download via the Meta Quest Store, and can be accessed on Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro headsets. Supported controllers include Xbox, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch Pro, with support for PlayStation 5 controllers planned for the future.

Games available to play include Starfield and Forza Motorsport displayed on a 2D virtual screen, which can be viewed through different display sizes.

Microsoft launched the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta app in 2021, available on Windows 10 PCs and iOS phones and tablets.

Earlier this month, Xbox head Phil Spencer clarified that bringing Game Pass coming to PlayStation or Nintendo Switch was "not in [its] plans."

GamesIndustry.biz contributing editor Rob Fahey previously explored the possibility of Game Pass being brought to rival platforms, including the Steam Deck.