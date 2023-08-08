If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Valve begins selling refurbished Steam Decks

A "thoroughly tested" 64GB handheld will set back consumers $319

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Valve has announced that it is now selling refurbished Steam Deck devices.

The company said that each handheld console has been "thoroughly tested."

"All refurbished units meet or even exceed the performance standards of new retail units. Although they may have minor cosmetic blemishes, they provide a reliable, high-quality gaming experience at a lower cost," said Valve in the announcement.

The cost of the refurbished models is listed below:

  • Steam Deck 64 GB - Valve Certified Refurbished - $319
  • Steam Deck 64 GB - Valve Certified Refurbished - $419
  • Steam Deck 64 GB - Valve Certified Refurbished - $519

Valve added that the systems will include a warranty and have the same customer support as consumers with new units.

In April, an Omdia report estimated that the lifetime sales count for Valve's Steam Deck would reach over 3 million units in 2023.

