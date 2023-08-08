Valve begins selling refurbished Steam Decks

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Valve has announced that it is now selling refurbished Steam Deck devices.

The company said that each handheld console has been "thoroughly tested."

"All refurbished units meet or even exceed the performance standards of new retail units. Although they may have minor cosmetic blemishes, they provide a reliable, high-quality gaming experience at a lower cost," said Valve in the announcement.

The cost of the refurbished models is listed below:

Steam Deck 64 GB - Valve Certified Refurbished - $319

Steam Deck 64 GB - Valve Certified Refurbished - $419

Steam Deck 64 GB - Valve Certified Refurbished - $519

Valve added that the systems will include a warranty and have the same customer support as consumers with new units.

In April, an Omdia report estimated that the lifetime sales count for Valve's Steam Deck would reach over 3 million units in 2023.