Valve asks developer to take down Nintendo 64 version of Portal

The developer of the Nintendo 64 version of Portal has taken the game down at the request of Valve.

As reported by PC Gamer, the game was released last week by James Lambert who had been working on it since 2022.

After reaching out to Valve, Lambert was informed to remove the game from Steam.

In an update on Patreon, Lambert wrote: "Because the project depends on Nintendo's proprietary libraries, [Valve] have asked me to take the project down."

Speaking to PC Gamer via email, Lambert shared that he believed Valve "didn't want to be tied up in a project involving Nintendo IP."

He added: "If I could somehow have a discussion with Nintendo about the possibility [of continuing Portal 64] I would love that. I don't know what it would take to convince them."

Lambert has considered moving from the official Nintendo 64 SDK Libultra to the open source library Libdragon, but won't do so with permission from Valve.

"I would consider moving to Libdragon if Valve agreed to allow me to finish before trying to make the jump," he said.

"It would be a lot of work and I wouldn't want to commit to it before knowing if it would actually pay off. They also don't seem too interested in the project as I can't meaningfully distribute it on Steam."